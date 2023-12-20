U.S. Soccer denies MLS controversial Open Cup plan

The United States Soccer Federation says it has denied Major League Soccer’s controversial request to enter its reserve teams as MLS representatives in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest competition in American soccer.

“As we move forward, we will continue our review of the Open Cup to ensure it aligns with the U.S. Soccer strategic pillars,” said a USSF statement, saying they denied the request after ‘thoughtful consideration.’

MLS immediately replied to the USSF statement by saying, “MLS is committed to finding a viable solution for the 2024 tournament and is working to find a pathway that addresses its goals and concerns. Moving forward, MLS will remain focused on increasing opportunities for up-and-coming players, a key component of the League’s player development strategy that ultimately benefits the U.S. national team program”

MLS previously announced it had decided to enter MLS NEXT Pro teams as its representatives in the tournament, and the idea was widely-viewed as controversial in social media circles. MLS has created multiple competitions outside of the Open Cup and was putting them ahead of the popular tournament.

Major League Soccer also noted that independent clubs in MLS NEXT Pro like former NISA side Chattanooga FC and new club Carolina Core will be allowed to participate in the USOC. MLS could theoretically still register MLS NEXT Pro players with first teams for the tournaments, as they used expanded rosters in several past stagings of the tournament.

The Houston Dynamo upended Inter Miami in the 2023 USOC Final. MLS clubs have won the tournament in every season since the Rochester Raging Rhinos won it all in 1999.

