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How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray live: Champions League stream, team news, prediction

  
Published March 17, 2026 01:39 PM

Liverpool’s season (along with Arne Slot’s job) might just be hanging by a thread ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Galatasaray at Anfield (4 pm ET), with the Reds needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to advance.

MOREChampions League bracket, schedule

The first leg in Istanbul went any way but according to plan, as former Wolves, Fulham and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina put Galatasaray ahead from a corner kick after just seven minutes. At the other end of the field, Liverpool looked like a team short on creative ideas and even shorter on confidence — the same problems that plagued them in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, when they conceded a late equalizer after leading for more than 70 minutes. Slot earned some serious goodwill with the Anfield faithful by winning the Premier League title in his first season taking over from Jurgen Klopp, but how much of it has he used up in year 2? In their next three games, Liverpool are effectively playing for their season in the Champions League, PL top-four/five race (at Brighton) and the FA Cup (quarterfinals, at Manchester City). These next three weeks will determine the direction of the club.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Galatasaray, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4 pm ET Wednesday (March 18)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE)

Galatasaray team news, focus

OUT: Davinson Sanchez (suspension), Metehan Baltaci (suspension), Enes Buyuk (shoulder)

Liverpool vs Galatasaray prediction

Slot gambled by resting Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike against Spurs, and clearly it didn’t pay off. The flip side is that both with be fit and full of energy, which Liverpool desperately need at the moment. Liverpool 3-1 (3-2 agg.) Galatasaray.