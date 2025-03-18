USMNT head coach Pochettino: I want Spurs return one day

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about how much he’s enjoying the USMNT job, but that he’s also keen on a return to Tottenham Hotspur one day.

The interview with Sky Sports has caused quite a stir considering the situation his former club are currently in under Ange Postecoglou. Yes, they’re in the last eight of the Europa League but they’re also languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and there’s plenty of fan unrest towards chairman Daniel Levy and the way the club is being run and some of Ange’s tactical decisions.

The timing of this interview being released ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Panama this week isn’t ideal for the USMNT.

Poch enjoying being in charge of USMNT

But let’s make it clear, Pochettino is still planning to be in charge of the USMNT for the World Cup on home soil in 2026.

“I think to host the World Cup is an amazing experience. Then with the country that we are talking about, the USA, I think it’s amazing. Too many good things appear in this moment and of course one of the reasons to take the job was because hosting the World Cup is very close. It isn’t waiting four years to play the World Cup, it was less than two years,” Pochettinno said. “I am so excited because I think the decision was good, I am enjoying it a lot and I think it’s so exciting to discover every single day different things to work on and different emotions. It’s a completely different job than in the past, a mystery because it’s a completely different world but I think we are really, really enjoying that situation.”

How about a return to Spurs?

Pochettino spoke glowingly about his relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, his love for the club and when asked about a possible return to Spurs, here was his response.

“Look, when I left the club I always remember one interview I said I would like one day to come back to Tottenham and that is of course,” Pochettino said, “I am in the USA, I am not going to no, I’m not going to talk about that, but what I said then still after six years or five years, I still feel in my heart that, yes, I would like one day to come back. We see the timing, like Daniel said.”

What do we make of this?

This is no more than Pochettino reminding everyone than he would like to be thought of when jobs come up in the Premier League in the future.

For now he’s fully focused on the USMNT but if Spurs do make a coaching change in the summer, perhaps Pochettino will have a big decision to make. It seems very unlikely he will return to Spurs until after the World Cup in 2026 but after revealing his strong feelings for the club and leaving the door wide open, there’s always a chance he could head back earlier.