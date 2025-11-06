 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_cbb_mckeown_251106.jpg
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_cbb_mckeown_251106.jpg
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

USMNT roster announced for Paraguay, Uruguay friendlies as Reyna returns

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:12 AM

The USMNT roster for the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay has been announced by Mauricio Pochettino, with some big names missing due to injuries and giving others an opportunity to stake their claim for a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster.

MOREUSMNT schedule, how to watch info

The biggest headline is that Pochettino has recalled Gio Reyna, while the likes of Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards are all missing due to a mixture of injuries and Poch probably knowing they are part of his squad for the 2026 World Cup, all being well.

Below is the USMNT roster in full, as Pochettino’s side face Paraguay in Chester, Pennsylvania on November 15 and then against Uruguay in Tampa on November 18.

USMNT roster for Paraguay, Uruguay

GOALKEEPERS (4): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 11/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 14/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 35/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 11/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC/FRA; 24/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 78/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 37/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 21/0), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 7/0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 11/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 32/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 41/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 10/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 54/9), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 27/7), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 16/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 19/7)