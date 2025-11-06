USMNT roster announced for Paraguay, Uruguay friendlies as Reyna returns

The USMNT roster for the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay has been announced by Mauricio Pochettino, with some big names missing due to injuries and giving others an opportunity to stake their claim for a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster.

The biggest headline is that Pochettino has recalled Gio Reyna, while the likes of Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards are all missing due to a mixture of injuries and Poch probably knowing they are part of his squad for the 2026 World Cup, all being well.

Below is the USMNT roster in full, as Pochettino’s side face Paraguay in Chester, Pennsylvania on November 15 and then against Uruguay in Tampa on November 18.

USMNT roster for Paraguay, Uruguay

GOALKEEPERS (4): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 11/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 14/1), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 35/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 11/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse FC/FRA; 24/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 78/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 37/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 21/0), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 4/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 52/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 7/0), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 11/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 32/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 41/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 10/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 54/9), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 27/7), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 16/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/13), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 19/7)