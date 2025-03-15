 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

USMNT’s Haji Wright hits hat trick as Frank Lampard’s Coventry City continue promotion push

  
Published March 15, 2025 02:13 PM

Haji Wright was not named in Mauricio Pochettino’s latest USMNT squad, but he’s lighting it up for Frank Lampard with three goals in Coventry City’s pummeling of Sunderland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old American striker missed three months with an ankle injury before returning to promotion hopefuls Coventry on March 1, coming off the bench twice before making a start last time out.

He was back in the XI for a second-straight game on Saturday, and scored all of the goals as his fifth-place Sky Blues beat fourth-place Sunderland to increase their hopes in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

MORE — USMNT upcoming schedule

Wright scored a brilliant, low left-footed goal from outside the box in the 21st minute, then converted a penalty in the 29th before racing onto a 73rd-minute through ball and dinking past the keeper for his hat trick.

Wright now has 10 goals in 19 Championship games this season on the heels of a 16-goal, 7-assist run for Coventry last season.

The Sky Blues’ 59 points are 10 back of Sunderland but just two ahead of sixth-place West Brom and seventh-place Bristol City. Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Watford are next in a muddled mix of would-be promoted sides.

Haji Wright hat trick video