USMNT’s Haji Wright hits hat trick as Frank Lampard’s Coventry City continue promotion push

Haji Wright was not named in Mauricio Pochettino’s latest USMNT squad, but he’s lighting it up for Frank Lampard with three goals in Coventry City’s pummeling of Sunderland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old American striker missed three months with an ankle injury before returning to promotion hopefuls Coventry on March 1, coming off the bench twice before making a start last time out.

He was back in the XI for a second-straight game on Saturday, and scored all of the goals as his fifth-place Sky Blues beat fourth-place Sunderland to increase their hopes in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Wright scored a brilliant, low left-footed goal from outside the box in the 21st minute, then converted a penalty in the 29th before racing onto a 73rd-minute through ball and dinking past the keeper for his hat trick.

Wright now has 10 goals in 19 Championship games this season on the heels of a 16-goal, 7-assist run for Coventry last season.

The Sky Blues’ 59 points are 10 back of Sunderland but just two ahead of sixth-place West Brom and seventh-place Bristol City. Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Watford are next in a muddled mix of would-be promoted sides.

Haji Wright hat trick video

