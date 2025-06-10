 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy addresses driver situation and the 81 he shot in practice at Oakmont
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
USMNT’s Yunus Musah reportedly nearing move from AC Milan to Napoli

  
Published June 10, 2025 05:10 PM

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is closing in on a move to the Serie A champions, leaving AC Milan for Napoli according to a Tuesday report from Fabrizio Romano.

The versatile Musah, 22, has been in and out of Milan’s Starting XI over two seasons with the club, making 80 appearances across all competitions while registering five assists.

MORE — USMNT vs Switzerland preview

The Arsenal academy prospect made his name at Valencia before making the move to Milan, committing his international future to the United States in 2020. He’s won 47 caps for the USMNT.

It’s difficult to judge what the move would mean for Musah’s future with the national team or Napoli until we have a feeling where the club views the player, but being wanted by Antonio Conte is not a bad thing.

Assuming he’d choose to move to a club where he’d play inside, Musah would join a midfield with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lopotka, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, and Luis Hasa. Oh, and possibly Kevin De Bruyne, who is very close to joining Napoli according to a separate report from Romano,