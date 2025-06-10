USMNT’s Yunus Musah reportedly nearing move from AC Milan to Napoli

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is closing in on a move to the Serie A champions, leaving AC Milan for Napoli according to a Tuesday report from Fabrizio Romano.

The versatile Musah, 22, has been in and out of Milan’s Starting XI over two seasons with the club, making 80 appearances across all competitions while registering five assists.

MORE — USMNT vs Switzerland preview

The Arsenal academy prospect made his name at Valencia before making the move to Milan, committing his international future to the United States in 2020. He’s won 47 caps for the USMNT.

It’s difficult to judge what the move would mean for Musah’s future with the national team or Napoli until we have a feeling where the club views the player, but being wanted by Antonio Conte is not a bad thing.

Assuming he’d choose to move to a club where he’d play inside, Musah would join a midfield with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lopotka, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, and Luis Hasa. Oh, and possibly Kevin De Bruyne, who is very close to joining Napoli according to a separate report from Romano,