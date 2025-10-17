How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

West Ham United and Brentford are set for a London derby that could shake up the Premier League’s bottom three on Monday at the London Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Irons enter Week 8 in 19th place with four points and the Premier League’s worst goal differential. They could emerge from the relegation zone with a win, igniting his new project following last month’s sacking of Graham Potter.

WATCH -– West Ham v Brentford

Keith Andrews’ tenure as manager of the Bees isn’t much longer than Nuno’s time at West Ham, but Andrews spent plenty of time around longtime Brentford boss Thomas Frank and has been navigating the departures of Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, and Christian Norgaard with peaks and valleys.

Brentford boasts home wins over Aston Villa and Manchester United but have lost away to Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, and Fulham and need to find a way to shake the away day blues against bottom-half sides.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: London Stadium — Stratford, London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Live online via NBC.com

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), George Earthy (thigh)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Paris Maghoma (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Aaron Hickey (knee)

West Ham vs Brentford prediction

This really feels like a toss-up. Both teams have difference makers as Brentford’s seen some good early returns from Igor Thiago while the Irons have Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. Could Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s service further trouble the Bees? Maybe, but it feels safer to see weaknesses in both sides as a path to level footing. West Ham 1-1 Brentford.