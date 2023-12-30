 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State
Things We Learned: Steve Angeli’s efficient Sun Bowl may emphasize an unexpected 2024 Notre Dame strength
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
2023 Season in Review: Kyle Larson
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Jabari Walker carving out role for Portland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal2_231230.jpg
Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_chegoal1_231230.jpg
Cole Palmer drills Chelsea in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What Premier League games are on Today: Matchweek 20 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published December 30, 2023 07:16 AM

The Premier League action just keeps on coming as the games coming up on Saturday are a mouthwatering treat to see out 2023 in style.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA | Watch Premier League on Peacock ]

There are upset alerts going off for the big boys with Chelsea heading to Luton, Manchester City hosting Sheffield United and Manchester United travelling to Nottingham Forest. Those three games will all be tricky for the heavyweights and if this season has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected.

There’s also a huge relegation six-point between Crystal Palace and Brentford as both clubs are slumping and need a big win to stay above the drop zone.

In the title race, can Manchester City and Aston Villa (yes, Villa) get home wins to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table? The unexpected congested title race is going to be a lot of fun as we head in to 2024.

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed as 10am ET unless otherwise stated.

What Premier League games are on today?

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023

7:30am: Luton Town v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
Aston Villa v Burnley — Stream Premier League on Peacock
Crystal Palace v Brentford — Stream Premier League on Peacock
Man City v Sheff Utd — Stream Premier League on Peacock
Wolves v Everton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Nott’m Forest v Man Utd — NBC — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Eyes on the rest of this weekend/early next week as festive fixtures close out...

Sunday 31 December 2023

9am: Fulham v Arsenal — Stream Premier League on Peacock
9am: Spurs v AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 1 January 2024

3pm: Liverpool v Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Tuesday 2 January 2024

2:30pm: West Ham v Brighton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com