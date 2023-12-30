What Premier League games are on Today: Matchweek 20 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

The Premier League action just keeps on coming as the games coming up on Saturday are a mouthwatering treat to see out 2023 in style.

There are upset alerts going off for the big boys with Chelsea heading to Luton, Manchester City hosting Sheffield United and Manchester United travelling to Nottingham Forest. Those three games will all be tricky for the heavyweights and if this season has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected.

There’s also a huge relegation six-point between Crystal Palace and Brentford as both clubs are slumping and need a big win to stay above the drop zone.

In the title race, can Manchester City and Aston Villa (yes, Villa) get home wins to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table? The unexpected congested title race is going to be a lot of fun as we head in to 2024.

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed as 10am ET unless otherwise stated.

What Premier League games are on today?

Matchweek 20

Saturday 30 December 2023

7:30am: Luton Town v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Aston Villa v Burnley — Stream Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace v Brentford — Stream Premier League on Peacock

Man City v Sheff Utd — Stream Premier League on Peacock

Wolves v Everton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

12:30pm: Nott’m Forest v Man Utd — NBC — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Eyes on the rest of this weekend/early next week as festive fixtures close out...

Sunday 31 December 2023

9am: Fulham v Arsenal — Stream Premier League on Peacock

9am: Spurs v AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 1 January 2024

3pm: Liverpool v Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

Tuesday 2 January 2024

2:30pm: West Ham v Brighton — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.com

