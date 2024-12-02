When is the FA Cup third round draw? Time, dates, schedule, full fixtures
The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday, December 2 as all 20 Premier League teams and all 24 Championship teams enter the competition.
Only two non-league teams have reached the third round stage this season, with both Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth (who play in the fifth tier) hoping to draw with one of the big boys.
Below are all of the FA Cup third round draw details you need.
What time is the FA Cup third round draw?
The draw will take place from 2pm ET at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium. It is taking place there as United are the current FA Cup holders.
How can you watch the FA Cup third round draw?
You can watch the draw in full on the FA Cup’s social media accounts, including here.
What are the FA Cup third round dates?
The FA Cup third round games will be played over the weekend of January 11, 2025.
What are the extra time, replays and penalty kicks rules in the FA Cup?
There are no longer replays in the FA Cup from the first round. That is a new rule for the 2024-25 season for at least six years. When games from the first round on end even then a 30-minute period of extra time will be played and then penalty kicks if needed.
What are the FA Cup third round draw ball numbers?
Via the English Football Association, here are the numbers assigned to the remaining 64 teams for the FA Cup third round draw.
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic