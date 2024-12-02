When is the FA Cup third round draw? Time, dates, schedule, full fixtures

The FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday, December 2 as all 20 Premier League teams and all 24 Championship teams enter the competition.

Only two non-league teams have reached the third round stage this season, with both Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth (who play in the fifth tier) hoping to draw with one of the big boys.

Below are all of the FA Cup third round draw details you need.

What time is the FA Cup third round draw?

The draw will take place from 2pm ET at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium. It is taking place there as United are the current FA Cup holders.

How can you watch the FA Cup third round draw?

You can watch the draw in full on the FA Cup’s social media accounts, including here.

What are the FA Cup third round dates?

The FA Cup third round games will be played over the weekend of January 11, 2025.

What are the extra time, replays and penalty kicks rules in the FA Cup?

There are no longer replays in the FA Cup from the first round. That is a new rule for the 2024-25 season for at least six years. When games from the first round on end even then a 30-minute period of extra time will be played and then penalty kicks if needed.

What are the FA Cup third round draw ball numbers?

Via the English Football Association, here are the numbers assigned to the remaining 64 teams for the FA Cup third round draw.

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic