Where and when will USMNT play during the 2026 World Cup?

With the 2026 World Cup schedule now confirmed, the USMNT know their path.

A World Cup on home soil is all getting very real now.

The USMNT now know when and where they’re playing in the group stage.

Below is the full USMNT schedule for the 2026 World Cup, with kick off times to be confirmed in the coming months as well as the full draw which will determine where the USMNT will play if they make it out of the group stage.

USMNT schedule for 2026 World Cup

Group stage

Friday, June 12: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Friday, June 19: Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington

Thursday, June 25: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

