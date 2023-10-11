 Skip navigation
Who has qualified for EURO 2024?

  
Published October 11, 2023 08:14 AM

EURO 2024 is coming to Germany this summer, and this international break will see the host nation learn some of its opponents for the tournament.

This EURO will be staged in 10 cities across Germany, as the hosts look to break a tie with Spain for the most titles in European Championship history (three).

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up versus Germany? ]

Germany last acted as sole host in 1988 (in then-West Germany), though four matches were played there at EURO 2020.

Italy won that tournament but can not yet be extremely confident about its chances of returning to the tournament, as England leads its group and Ukraine and North Macedonia have shown well at times.

Who could join Germany over the next week?

  • Scotland
  • Belgium
  • Austria
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Greece
  • England
  • Croatia
  • Turkey
  • Hungary
  • Serbia

T

Germany (hosts)