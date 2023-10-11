Who has qualified for EURO 2024?

EURO 2024 is coming to Germany this summer, and this international break will see the host nation learn some of its opponents for the tournament.

This EURO will be staged in 10 cities across Germany, as the hosts look to break a tie with Spain for the most titles in European Championship history (three).

Germany last acted as sole host in 1988 (in then-West Germany), though four matches were played there at EURO 2020.

Italy won that tournament but can not yet be extremely confident about its chances of returning to the tournament, as England leads its group and Ukraine and North Macedonia have shown well at times.

Who could join Germany over the next week?



Scotland

Belgium

Austria

Portugal

Spain

France

Netherlands

Greece

England

Croatia

Turkey

Hungary

Serbia

Germany (hosts)