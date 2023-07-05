Women’s World Cup scouting report: Germany

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand almost here, it is time to take a closer look at some of the main contenders.

Below we focus on Germany as the runners up at the European Championships last summer proved they will be among the favorites to win it all this summer and they are currently the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

Tactics and formation

Germany are an extremely organized side defensively and they are very direct. In their 4-3-3 formation they are very fluid and they often get plenty of midfielders forward to play off their star central striker Alexandra Popp.

The coach

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been in charge for over five years and has already signed a contract extension through the end of the next European championships in 2025. Voss-Tecklenburg won four European championships and was a runner up at the 1995 World Cup as a player with Germany and knows the program inside out. Her sole aim is to win another World Cup to add to the two Germany have from 2003 and 2007.

Star player

Alexandra Popp is the superstar of this German side and the captain and forward is set to play in her fourth World Cup. The Wolfsburg striker scored six goals at the Euros last summer but crucially missed the final due to injury. Popp, 32, comes into this tournament in fine form after leading the scoring charts in the German Bundesliga this season. Also, watch out for rising star Lena Oberdorf as the Wolfsburg midfielder was named the young player of the tournament at the Euros last summer.

Expectations for the 2023 World Cup

To reach the final, then see what happens. This German side has a great blend of youth and experience and if they can get Popp service, they will be close to winning it all.