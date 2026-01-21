 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvsutah_260122.jpg
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
nbc_nba_embiidtripledoublev2_260122.jpg
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
nbc_nba_najimarshall30v2_260122.jpg
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joao Victor
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7
How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Olympique de Marseille v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7
How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Olympique de Marseille v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7
Marseille 0-3 Liverpool: Reds rebound with dominant Champions League win
Aston Villa v Everton - Premier League
Jack Grealish injury news: Broken foot to keep Everton star out ‘a number of months’
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Garrett: Macdonald is a 'defensive genius'
January 21, 2026 02:33 PM
Jason Garrett joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss "painful moments" in his coaching career along with his thoughts on the NFL's remaining playoff teams and vacant head coaching spots.
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
6:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
7:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_260120.jpg
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_260120.jpg
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
nbc_pl_mw22netbusters_v2_260120.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
PL_update_260119.jpg
6:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
8:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
1:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
