Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
Clippers at Warriors predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 28
Julian Walker.png
Four-Star Julian Walker Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Jaden Upshaw.png
Wide Receiver Jaden Upshaw Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the great baseball player’ ever
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueArsenal FCMyles Lewis-Skelly

Myles
Lewis-Skelly

Latest News

Wrexham v Reading - Carabao Cup Third Round
League Cup 2025-26 fourth round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
William Saliba, Declan Rice injury news — Mikel Arteta updates status of Arsenal stars
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, League Cup: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CRYSTAL PALACE
This is Arsenal’s Premier League title to lose
Newcastle United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live: League Cup stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports
Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings — Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao star in El Clasico
Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BRIGHTON
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss on win over Crystal Palace, William Saliba substitution
Takeaways from Man United's win over Brighton
October 28, 2025 01:05 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-2 win over Brighton, their third-straight Premier League victory of the season.
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
7:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
7:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
4:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
3:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
9:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
4:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
2:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
