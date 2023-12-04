Betting Premier League Matchweek 15

We survived Matchweek 14. A rare appearance from Fulham’s offense coupled with Gabriel Jesus missing on a couple of occasions from point blank range prevented us from a nice cash from the ten matches. In total, we placed 25 bets and while we went just 12-13 straight up, we ended the weekend up .06 units. No, not special, but sometimes its about survive and advance. Its on to Matchweek 15.

Wolverhampton (-115) v. Burnley (+290) | Draw: +275

Wolves have been stellar (2-2-0) last 4 at Molineux against Top of the Table competition. Expect more of the same. Tuesday. Wolverhampton ML (-115) and to win 2H (+115) are solid looks.

Luton Town (+1150) v. Arsenal (-450) | Draw: +550

Tough turnaround for the hometown Hatters. The Gunners showed flashes of utter brilliance on the weekend against Wolves. OVER 1.5 Total Goals 1H (+105) is the same price as Arsenal Total Goals (1H) which speaks to the market’s lack of faith in Luton. Arsenal to win to Nil (+100) is also a fair bet as Luton Town have scored just 6 goals at Kenilworth Road this season.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Brighton (-110) v. Brentford (+270) | Draw: +280

After a disappointing afternoon at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Brighton fans should expect a more complete performance at home. Take Brighton ML (-110). Brighton to win the 1H (+138) is a solid look especially considering Brentford have scored just 1G in the 1H in their last 4 on the road.

Sheffield United (+1100) v. Liverpool (-500) | Draw: +650

This is another case of the deeper team enjoying a massive advantage on a short week no matter where the match is played. Sheffield played short-handed Saturday and got worked by Burnley. That will only add to their fatigue as this one unfolds. OVER 3.5 Total Goals (-135) may mean Liverpool will have to net 4 but the Reds are riding high following the comeback win over Fulham. Liverpool will be controlling possession throughout and as the match wears on and with another game at the end of the week, the Reds may be content to simply control possession. UNDER 10.5 Total corners (-105) is realistic. Looking for a bigger sweat? Take Trent Alexander-Arnold to score and Liverpool to win (+500). He has scored in two straight and appears to be in career-best form.

Fulham (+100) v. Nottingham Forest (+270) | Draw: +240

Two weeks ago and we may have thought this was a contestant to finish at least UNDER 2.5 goals if not a candidate to finish without a goal. However, the Cottagers suddenly have an offense having scored three goals in each of their last 2 while also giving up an average of three per game in their last three. No question Fulham at home ML (+100) is a smart look as is Fulham 1H (+155). Remember, Forest is averaging a goal only every 71’.

Crystal Palace (+110) v. Bournemouth (+240) | Draw: +250

Palace is on a two-game slide at Selhurst Park. Bournemouth comes to town unbeaten in their last three. Expectation should be two tired teams who will play a sloppy game. That makes for a tough handicap. Under 2.5 Total Goals (-120) has potential as does BTTS (-135). If you are betting either of those a sprinkle on the Draw (+250) is logical.

Aston Villa (+333) v. Manchester City (-145) | Draw: +333

Aston Villa is a perfect 6-0 at Villa Park but are winless in their last 13 against the Citizens. Man City comes to town winless in their last three and without at least Rodri and Grealish (suspensions - too many cards). Will John Stones return to the lineup? Will Jeremy Doku be available to Pep? For what it is worth, Wednesdays have been great to City (25 wins in last 26 PL matches) and not so solid for the Villains (1 win in last 12 PL matches). Diving into the numbers, there is a fair bit of value on City ML (-145). Superstars show up in big moments and with his squad banged up and needing to keep pace with Arsenal and Liverpool atop the Table, Erling Haaland to score anytime (-125) works. Finally, Aston Villa have conceded a goal in 5 of 6 2Hs at home this season. BTTS 2H (+160) will be a good sweat but offers value.

Manchester United (+180) v. Chelsea (+135) | Draw: +260

The Red Devils return home to Old Trafford following an uninspired effort at Newcastle. Gotta believe they bring pace and attitude into this contest. Only Arsenal and Manchester City earn more corners per match. Over 5.5 Total Corners (+110) for United hits because of that renewed effort and focus. Chelsea’s depth will be tested with Conor Gallagher out following his red card Sunday v. Brighton. Chelsea has been solid on the road (3-1-1) for the better part of the season. Typically, this rivalry results in low-scoring affairs. Total Goals Under 2.5 (+120) follows form.

Everton (+190) v. Newcastle (+135) | Draw: +250

Initial instinct is to lean Newcastle in this one and the stats support us. The Toffees have lost five of their last six against Newcastle. In addition, Everton have secured more wins on the road (4) than at Goodison Park (1). Nick Pope is not expected to be in goal for the Magpies, but their ascent towards the Top 4 should continue Thursday regardless. Newcastle ML (+130) and Everton Under 5.5 Total Corners (-160) are both live. If the full game Under does not offer you enough value, consider the Corners Under 2.5 for Everton 2H (-110).

Tottenham (-125) v. West Ham (+300) | Draw: +300

Each side is beset by injuries. Does not mean we should expect anything less from Spurs other than pedal to the floor. Their attack-first approach has worked even amidst the injuries. Expect goals as neither side has been held without a goal in over a month. Over 3.5 Total Goals (+115) is realistic. In addition, the Hammers are 2-2-7 in the 2H since the end of August. Tottenham is a modest 4-0-2 2H at home, but its enough encouragement for us to grab Spurs 2H ML (+100).

Enjoy midweek Premier League action.

