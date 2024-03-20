What is the ePremier League College Invitational?

Esports is increasingly popular in colleges across the country and with the help of the Premier League, NBC Sports is hosting a first of its kind esports tournament at six different colleges across the country. Each regional event will have 32 students competing in an EA FC 24 (Rated E for everyone) round-robin tournament. The winners of each regional tournament will then compete in the Finals held at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest on April 6-7 in Nashville, Tenn.

When is it?

The regional tournaments will be held on Saturday, March 23 and the Finals will be held the weekend of April 6-7 during Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest

Where is it?

The regional tournaments will be held at (6) college campuses in the U.S.



University of Texas at Austin (Austin, Texas)

Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, Conn.)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Raleigh, N.C.)

University of Central Florida (Orlando, Fla.)

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, Ill.)

University of California Irvine (Irvine, Calif.)

How can I participate?

If you are a full-time college student at any of the regional tournament host universities or at a surrounding school, you can register here and participate in a regional tournament.

If selected, participants will be required to show a valid school ID.

Where can I keep up to date on the winners?

Following the regional tournament on March 23, come back to this webpage to see who has advanced from each regional tournament location. For the Finals champion, check back after April 7th to see who is the first ever winner of the ePremier League College Invitational presented by NBC Sports.

For more updates on the ePremier League College Invitational, follow @NBCSportsSoccer and @PlayVS on Instagram.

Can’t make it, but still want to be a part of the Premier League fun?!

Tune in to the upcoming Premier League matches across the networks of NBC, Peacock and USA.

Upcoming PL Match schedule

Matchweek 30

Saturday, March 30

Newcastle v West Ham 8:30 AM EST on USA

Bournemouth v Everton 11AM EST on Peacock

Chelsea v Burnley 11AM EST on Peacock

Nott’m Forest v Crystal Palace 11AM EST on USA

Spurs v Luton 11AM EST on Peacock

Aston Villa v Wolves 1:30 PM EST on NBC/Peacock

Brentford v Man UTD 4:00 PM EST on Peacock

Sunday, March 31

Liverpool v Brighton 9:00 AM EST on USA

Man City v Arsenal 11:30 AM EST on NBC/Peacock