Liverpool v. Everton Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Trends, and an Expert Pick

Saturday marks the 247th Merseyside Derby between rivals Liverpool (4-0-0) and Everton (2-1-1). Fresh off moving into the Top 10 all-time in Champions League scoring, Mo Salah leads the Reds onto the pitch at Anfield against Jack Grealish and the Toffees.

Game Details and How to watch Liverpool v. Everton

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 7:30A Eastern

Site: Anfield

City: Liverpool, England

TV/Streaming: USA

Game Odds for Liverpool v. Everton

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Liverpool (-225), Everton (+600)

Draw: +370

Total Goals: 2.5 (Over -170)

Much as they did last season, Liverpool is making late-game heroics a regular occurrence. In each of their four Premier League matches, the Reds have scored the game-winner no earlier than the 83rd minute. In fact, the Reds have scored three times after the 90th minute this season to take home three points. Liverpool have scored nine goals in total this PL season which have them tied for most with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Yes, Jack Grealish (four assists) has added a bit of creativity and punch to Everton’s attack, but the calling card of the Toffees remains a tight, defensive game. Everton have scored five goals in total but conceded just three through their four matches.

Liverpool will be looking to open their campaign with a fifth straight win for just the third time in their illustrious history. They have dominated this rivalry for years now having lost just twice in their last 29 against Everton.

Everton lost their season opener to newly promoted Leeds United Leeds but have rebounded earning seven of a possible nine points the last three weeks. As documented, the task Saturday is a tall one for David Moyes’ crew. A win, though, would be the first ever for Moyes at Anfield (0-6-14). Everton’s form on the road, though, has been stout of late as they have won six of their last 11 matches away from home (6-2-3).

Spotlight IQ Best Bet: Both Teams to Score (-130)

Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in the Premier League this season, with nine in four games, and they will be expected to find the net at Anfield when Everton visit on Saturday. Take both teams to score in the Merseyside Derby.

