Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completes rare 100m-200m sweep at World Championships
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Noah Lyles matches Usain Bolt with 4th world title in 200m
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
NFL 2025 Week 3 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Zay Flowers is the real deal

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, analysis

  
Published September 19, 2025 11:14 AM

Two of the best teams in the world meet this weekend when Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, and there are huge questions looming over their teams.

Both teams played in the Champions League this week, and they each have significant injury concerns — at least publicly.

MORE — Arsenal vs Man City preview, stream link, prediction

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether Rodri can start three games in a week at this status in his return from an ACL injury.

On the other side, Martin Odegaard remains a question mark with a shoulder injury and Mikel Arteta says William Saliba is pushing to return to the team but no certainty to be involved in the game.

With both teams going into their third game in a week, a week that followed the travel and challenge of international break, there’s a lot to consider prior to kickoff.

Arsenal predicted lineup, injury doubts

Raya

Timber — Saliba — Magalhaes — Calafiori

Merino — Zubimendi — Rice

Madueke — Gyokeres — Eze

William Saliba made the bench in Arsenal’s win at Athletic Bilbao, but Arteta can afford to be patient with him on account of Cristhian Mosquera’s strong start to life in London. Arteta said Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyokeres are not concerns despite midweek damage, and perhaps Merino’s acumen will stop Arteta from risking Martin Odegaard (The Spanish boss isn’t exactly an attack-first guy in big games). Eze could also start in the Odegaard role, which could put midweek Gabriel Martinelli back in the Starting XI. Again, though, this assumes that Arteta would want to be aggressive.

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (unspecified), Martin Odegaard (shoulder - MORE), William Saliba (ankle - MORE)

Manchester City predicted lineup, injury doubts

Donnarumma

Lewis — Dias — Gvardiol — Ake

Silva — Gonzalez

Bobb — Reijnders — Doku

Haaland

The Rodri question is central to the equation because City have precious few options to sit in front of the back line with Mateo Kovacic out of the lineup and John Stones not fully fit (at best). We’re going to guess that Guardiola wouldn’t even bring it up were it not in preparation. Nico Gonzalez could partner with Bernardo Silva there (Stones would be a great partner if fit). Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico O’Reilly went 90 minutes versus Napoli while Josko Gvardiol was removed after 80 minutes as he had missed time earlier this season. Jeremy Doku was removed after 69 minutes and Tijjani Reijnders, while Phil Foden went 90, so perhaps Savinho and Oscar Bobb could come into the game for Foden.

OUT: Rayan Ait Nouri (undisclosed injury), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (undisclosed)