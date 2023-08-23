 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3
Rory McIlroy proof positive that anyone in East Lake field can win Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475620.jpg
Quinn believes Bush should get Heisman Trophy back
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season
nbc_dps_jackswarbrickinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257808451559.jpg
ND’s Swarbrick calls CFB a ‘complete disaster’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League: Matchweek 3 Betting Power Rankings


  • By
  • Brad Thomas,
  • By
  • Brad Thomas
  
Published August 23, 2023 06:17 PM
Fulham FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Harry Wilson of Fulham in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at Craven Cottage on August 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Premier League Betting Power Rankings continue into Matchweek 3; remember, these are not your typical power rankings.

These do not list the best teams in the Premier League. However, they are the best teams to bet on or against in that given week. Each team in these rankings will be listed in order of betting preference.

My goal is to find the most profitable angle and attack it. These power rankings will help with that. It will consist of the best teams to bet on with information that should help you consider which wagers to make during the week.

EPL MD3 PR.png

However, if you are looking for traditional power rankings, check out Joe Prince-Wright’s right here.

Movin’ on Up – Fulham

Please don’t get all up in arms thinking I rate Fulham higher than any team in the Premier League. I rate them relatively low. That’s why this week, they are my biggest fade. I will be proudly fading Fulham in every way imaginable. The bet that caught my attention the most is Fulham team total under 0.5 goals (-110).

Fulham are in grave danger of being relegated this season. With Aleksandar Mitrovic moving to the Saudi League, it begs the question, who will score goals for Fulham this season? Unfortunately, newcomer Raul Jimenez has been a shell of himself since the brain injury he suffered, and Willian has aged and doesn’t have the finishing quality to score frequently.

Despite scoring a goal against Everton to open the season, the attack has looked weak and needs to be more organized. In Craven Cottage against Brentford, they could not score and had a pathetic 0.46 xG. Now they are tasked with trying to score a goal at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Arsenal did concede a goal against Nottingham Forest in the first match season but kept a clean sheet on the road against Crystal Palace. Last season and this, they have been one of the best defensive units in the Premier League. So yes, Fulham deserves the number one sport in my betting power rankings. It’s a full fade of Fulham.