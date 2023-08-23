Premier League: Matchweek 3 Betting Power Rankings

The Premier League Betting Power Rankings continue into Matchweek 3; remember, these are not your typical power rankings.

These do not list the best teams in the Premier League. However, they are the best teams to bet on or against in that given week. Each team in these rankings will be listed in order of betting preference.

My goal is to find the most profitable angle and attack it. These power rankings will help with that. It will consist of the best teams to bet on with information that should help you consider which wagers to make during the week.

However, if you are looking for traditional power rankings, check out Joe Prince-Wright’s right here.

Movin’ on Up – Fulham

Please don’t get all up in arms thinking I rate Fulham higher than any team in the Premier League. I rate them relatively low. That’s why this week, they are my biggest fade. I will be proudly fading Fulham in every way imaginable. The bet that caught my attention the most is Fulham team total under 0.5 goals (-110).

Fulham are in grave danger of being relegated this season. With Aleksandar Mitrovic moving to the Saudi League, it begs the question, who will score goals for Fulham this season? Unfortunately, newcomer Raul Jimenez has been a shell of himself since the brain injury he suffered, and Willian has aged and doesn’t have the finishing quality to score frequently.

Despite scoring a goal against Everton to open the season, the attack has looked weak and needs to be more organized. In Craven Cottage against Brentford, they could not score and had a pathetic 0.46 xG. Now they are tasked with trying to score a goal at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Arsenal did concede a goal against Nottingham Forest in the first match season but kept a clean sheet on the road against Crystal Palace. Last season and this, they have been one of the best defensive units in the Premier League. So yes, Fulham deserves the number one sport in my betting power rankings. It’s a full fade of Fulham.

