With the first two matchweeks of the 2023-24 Premier League season in the books, we have already learned quite a bit about what lies ahead.

But there is also plenty more to learn.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Week 2. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 2

The strugglers

20. Luton Town - Even

19. Sheffield United - Even

18. Everton - Down 5

17. Bournemouth - Down 1

16. Burnley - Down 1

Luton and Burnley didn’t play in Matchweek 2 but it’s already looking like the two new boys will be in the lower reaches of our rankings this season. Everton fall five places and they were embarrassing in their 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa with Sean Dyche’s side looking set for a third-straight relegation scrap. Who will score the goals for the Toffees? And will they stop making silly defensive mistakes? Bournemouth were battered at Liverpool despite a strong start and being up a man for most of the second half and the Cherries trying to usher in a new style this season could backfire. Sheffield United were in the game away at Nottingham Forest but that is now two narrow defeats from winnable games to kick off the season and that feels like a sign of things to come for the Blades.

The slow starters

15. Nottingham Forest - Up 3

14. Wolves - Down 4

13. Manchester United - Down 1

12. Crystal Palace - Up 2

11. Fulham - Down 2

After their late win against Sheffield United, Forest have shown resilience in the opening weeks and they should be fine this season so they move up three places. Wolves once again created a lot of chances but Brighton’s clinical finishing blew them away in a 4-1 home defeat as Gary O’Neil needs a finisher, and fast. Manchester United also created lots of chances at Tottenham but failed to take any of them in their 2-0 defeat and defensively the balance looks totally off as they were overrun in central midfield. Erik ten Hag has to go back to being more pragmatic if United are going to do anything of note this season and they continue to slip down our rankings. Crystal Palace hung in there and made life tough for Arsenal and they will be in midtable once again this season, while Fulham were thumped by Brentford after Tim Ream was sent off as things could unravel quickly for Marco Silva’s side with Mitrovic now gone.

The promising bunch

10. West Ham - Up 7

9. Chelsea - Down 5

8. Brentford - Even

7. Aston Villa - Up 4

6. Tottenham - Up 1

The Hammers pulled off a huge 3-1 win against Chelsea and new signing James Ward-Prowse popped up with two assists on his debut. Chelsea had more of the ball for large chunks of the game but Mauricio Pochettino’s side were left to rue Enzo Fernandez’s penalty miss and a rusty Moises Caicedo having a shocker of a debut off the bench. The balance is not quite there yet for the new-look Blues as they fall five places. Brentford continue to be clinical Brentford with the duo of Wissa and Mbuemo delivering with Toney out. Aston Villa surge up the rankings as they were sensational against Everton and could have won by more than four as Unai Emery’s side brushed off their hammering at Newcastle impressively. As for Tottenham, well, Ange Postecoglou’s side were swashbuckling and took plenty of risks against Man United and that paid off as they rode their luck but in the end were rewarded for their bravery with a comfortable win in front of a raucous home crowd who are full of hope for the new era and already love ‘Angeball.’

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Up 1

4. Newcastle - Down 1

3. Brighton - Up 2

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

Jurgen Klopp’s side dug in to beat Bournemouth at home and after a shaky start and losing Alexis Mac Allister to a debatable red card they were very good value for their 3-1 win. Newcastle battled hard but struggled to create chances in their defeat away at reigning champs Manchester City. As for Brighton, they move up in our rankings as Roberto De Zerbi’s side blitzed Wolves in the second half and in Mitoma they have a very special player. Arsenal and Manchester City both ground out 1-0 wins with minimum fuss against Palace and Newcastle respectively and they look likely to battle it out all season long for the title.

