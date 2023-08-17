Tottenham vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com ) with both teams hoping to take the next step in their development.

Ange Postecoglou saw his Spurs side draw 2-2 at Brentford in his Premier League debut as they were excellent going forward but struggled defensively with plenty of new, young players lining up together for the first time. This will be their first home game without Harry Kane so it will be intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. James Maddison impressed on his Spurs debut and he will be key this season.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were extremely lucky to leave Old Trafford with a 1-0 win against Wolves in their opening game of the new season as Raphael Varane’s header was enough to secure all three points. New goalkeeper Andre Onana played well but he should have conceded a late, late penalty kick after clattering into Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic. United’s midfield looked all over the place and ETH has to get the balance right.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream link, time