Tottenham vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Saturday with both teams hoping to take the next step in their development.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Extended Highlights: Manchester United 1, Wolves 0
August 14, 2023 05:17 PM
Wolves gave Manchester United fits during all game long, but Raphael Varane came to the rescue in the second half to secure three points for the Red Devils to begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Tottenham host Manchester United in north London on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams hoping to take the next step in their development.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ange Postecoglou saw his Spurs side draw 2-2 at Brentford in his Premier League debut as they were excellent going forward but struggled defensively with plenty of new, young players lining up together for the first time. This will be their first home game without Harry Kane so it will be intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. James Maddison impressed on his Spurs debut and he will be key this season.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United were extremely lucky to leave Old Trafford with a 1-0 win against Wolves in their opening game of the new season as Raphael Varane’s header was enough to secure all three points. New goalkeeper Andre Onana played well but he should have conceded a late, late penalty kick after clattering into Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic. United’s midfield looked all over the place and ETH has to get the balance right.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (August 19)
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Updates
Focus on Manchester United: Team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Erik ten Hag will be eager to get the midfield balance right as starting Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro together against Wolves didn’t work. Perhaps Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay will start in midfield?

Lisandro Martinez suffered a small ankle injury against Wolves but should be okay, while new signings Rasmus Hojlund is still working his way back to full fitness. Anthony Martial may start up top to allow Marcus Rashford to move out to the left flank.

Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton and Kobbie Mainoo all remain out.

Focus on Tottenham: Team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur and Fraser Forster remain out, while Tanguy Ndombele and Cristian Romero could be available.

Romero went off with a head injury after giving Spurs the lead at Brentford and Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the Argentina international as they hope to have him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Destiny Udogie played extremely well at left back, while new signings Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario were tested severely on their Premier League debuts at Brentford.

Son, Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski should start behind Richarlison in attack.