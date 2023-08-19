Harry Kane latest: Goal video, comments after huge Bundesliga debut

Harry Kane didn’t love his Bayern Munich debut, but his first start in the Bundesliga is another story.

Kane assisted a goal within minutes at Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion, then doubled his pleasure when he put the visitors ahead 2-0 early in the second half.

Bayern would go on to win 4-0, steadying the ship a bit after a surprise 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup that saw Kane sub into the game days after signing for the Bavarians.

Kane cued up Leroy Sane for a fourth-minute goal that will be melancholic for Spurs fans, as the English star came deep into the midfield to get a ball and sent the ex-Man City man through on goal.

The goal, too, looked very Kane, as Alphonso Davies drove the left side of the Bremen back line and cut the ball into Kane’s feet. He had no problem maintaining the danger while digging it out, and coolly slotted past Jiri Pavlenka.

Kane finished with a goal, an assist, six shots, and two drawn fouls over 84 minutes of the win. Here’s what he said, with goal video to follow.

Thomas Tuchel, Harry Kane reaction: ‘He is absolutely top’

Here are thoughts from Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel as well as those from Kane, via The Athletic:

Harry Kane: “It was a beautiful evening. I’m thrilled. Of course I was a bit nervous with the new surroundings and the new club, but once I was on the pitch, instinct took over and I’m happy we got a good result.”

Thomas Tuchel: “The assist was great, the goal was a classic. He takes his time and hits it where he wants it to go. ... He is absolutely top; as a person, his presence, how he trains and of course his quality. He delivered an assist and scored — long may it continue.”

Harry Kane goal video: English star scores first for Bayern Munich