Frances Tiafoe upset by local wild card at Queen’s Club

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Travelers Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Boston Red Sox v. Seattle Mariners
Red Sox at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Brewers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Travelers Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Boston Red Sox v. Seattle Mariners
Red Sox at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 17

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frances Tiafoe upset by local wild card at Queen’s Club

  
Published June 17, 2025 12:08 PM

LONDON — British wild card Dan Evans upset world No. 13 Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-2 for his first win at Queen’s Club since 2021.

Backhand slices and quick net reflexes underpinned No. 199 Evans’ second ever top-20 win on grass. The first was at 2019 Wimbledon.

“I still believed I’ve got that tennis in me and I still believe I can do good things inside the top 100. But believing it and it happening is a lot different,” Evans said. “You know how some days you think, ‘Are you deluded, are you nuts, have you still got it, still got it in your legs?’ Today showed I still have a bit left.”

Other first-round winners included fourth-seeded Holger Rune and eighth-seeded Jakub Mensik on his Queen’s debut. The 19-year-old Czech hit 20 aces while beating former finalist Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-1.

Mensik next faces Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, a three-set comeback winner over Nuno Borges of Portugal, while Rune lined up Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S., who ousted Gael Monfils of France 6-4, 6-4.

The top two seeds are Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Taylor Fritz, who won Stuttgart for his fourth title on grass.