 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 French Open - Day Eight
French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Miguel Vargas is heating up, Cole Young makes his debut
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

Top Clips

hiltznewthumb.jpg
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 French Open - Day Eight
French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Miguel Vargas is heating up, Cole Young makes his debut
Para Hockey World Championship 2025
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title

Top Clips

hiltznewthumb.jpg
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

French Open: Tommy Paul is the first American man in the quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003

  
Published June 1, 2025 09:35 AM

PARIS — Tommy Paul became the first American man in the French Open quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003, beating 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in less than two hours Sunday.

The 28-year-old Paul, who is seeded 12th at Roland-Garros, was coming off consecutive five-set victories but breezed to this victory, helped by saving 9 of 10 break points he faced while coverting all but one of the six he accumulated.

Both Paul and Popyrin won junior singles titles on the red clay in Paris, with the American’s coming a decade ago.

Paul, who was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2023 on hard courts and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year on grass courts, is now the only active U.S. man to reach the final eight at Grand Slam tournaments on three surfaces.

There haven’t been multiple U.S. men in the French Open quarterfinals since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras both made it that far. Agassi was the last from the country in the men’s semifinals at the French Open when he won the championship in 1999 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Later Sunday, No. 13 Ben Shelton and No. 15 Frances Tiafoe played their fourth-round matches with a chance to join Paul in the quarterfinals. Shelton’s opponent was defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, while Tiafoe faced Daniel Altmaier of Germany.

Five American women reached the fourth round this year, with No. 16 Amanda Anisimova taking on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste are scheduled to play for quarterfinal berths on Monday.