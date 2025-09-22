 Skip navigation
Aaron Donald
Pitt to retire Aaron Donald’s jersey number when the Panthers host Notre Dame on Nov. 15
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jo Shimoda crowned SMX Champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fran Brown
ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries in 34-21 upset win over Clemson

nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iga Swiatek overcomes serving errors to win Korea Open title against Ekaterina Alexandrova

  
Published September 22, 2025 02:33 PM
Iga Swiatek

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 21: Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the women’s singles final match during day seven of the Korea Open Tennis Championship 2025 presented by Motiva at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center on September 21, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek overcame a poor first set to beat No. 2-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and win the Korea Open.

Swiatek dropped her own serve five times, was edged out 6-2 in aces, had nine double-faults and even won fewer points than Alexandrova during a tight contest at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center lasting close to three hours.

Even Swiatek could not believe how she did it.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Ekaterina for an amazing week and an amazing final,” said the No. 2-ranked Swiatek. “Honestly, I don’t know how I won it because you were playing great and I just tried to stay alive.”

She praised the performance of No. 11-ranked Alexandrova, who came out blazing to take the first set in 30 minutes.

“Hopefully we’re going to play more finals because it’s always tough against you,” Swiatek said. “But it’s also entertaining.”

Swiatek’s vast experience saw her through.

It was the six-time Grand Slam champion’s third title of the year and 25th overall. The 24-year-old Pole won the Cincinnati Open title and clinched her first Wimbledon title in July.

She improved to 25-5 overall in WTA finals and also chalked off a personal milestone.

“I’m happy that I could win here because of the family history,” she said. “My dad couldn’t win the Olympics (here) but at least I won this tournament. So hopefully he’s going to come next year to enjoy everything.”

Tomasz Swiatek, her father, competed as a rower for Poland at the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.