Iga Swiatek wins Cincinnati Open title, defeats Jasmine Paolini

CINCINNATI — Third-ranked Iga Swiatek captured the Cincinnati Open title for the first time by defeating No. 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

Swiatek had failed to advance past the semifinals in her six previous appearances at the Cincinnati Open. She reached the semifinals in Cincinnati each of the past two years, but lost to eventual champions Coco Gauff in 2023 and Aryna Sabalenka in 2024.

“It means a lot to me,” Swiatek said. “This year I really wanted it. I’m just very happy. It’s nice to check off the list another tournament that I haven’t won. I have friends here. It’s a nice, relaxed tournament before New York.”

Swiatek has won all six meetings against the Italian, dropping only one set in those matches.

Paolini jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set but Swiatek roared back to go ahead 5-3. Paolini broke serve to get even at 5-5, but Swiatek closed out a first-set victory in 56 minutes.

Swiatek’s eighth ace of the match gave her a 5-3 lead in the second set. Paolini broke serve twice in the second set and was within 5-4, but Swiatek was able to serve out the match for her 24th career singles title.

“This season hasn’t been easy,” Swiatek said. “I’ve had areas to improve. It’s not easy to win tournaments when everyone is expecting you to.”

Swiatek had seven double faults to two for Paolini. But she also had nine aces, while Paolini had none.

“When the rallies were going, I felt good on the court,” Paolini said. “The serves were the difference. When she needed an ace, she hit an ace.”

Paolini is the first Italian woman to reach the finals in Cincinnati. Since she was a qualifier at the Cincinnati Open in 2023, Paolini has reached two Grand Slam singles finals, won a Grand Slam doubles title and an Olympic gold medal.

“It was definitely a positive tournament for me,” Paolini said. “It wasn’t enough, of course. I just need to improve.”

The Cincinnati Open is considered a tune-up for the U.S. Open in New York. The last two years, both the men’s and women’s Cincinnati Open champions went on to win the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s final when Jannik Sinner retired due to illness during the first set.