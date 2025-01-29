The U.S. Open tennis tournament is adding a 15th day by moving to a Sunday start in 2025

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The U.S. Open tennis tournament is adding a 15th day by moving to a Sunday start in 2025

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:53 PM
Tennis: US OPEN

Sep 1, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; A view of the empty Grandstand from Arthur Ashe Stadium on day two of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

The U.S. Open is expanding to 15 days this year, shifting to a Sunday start for the first time in the Open era that began in 1968.

Fans who subscribed for ticket information from the USTA were informed of the change for the season’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament — and its new dates of Aug. 24 to Sept. 7 — via emails sent. The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed the additional day of main-draw action for the 2025 tournament in a news release.

The extra day puts the U.S. Open in line with the Australian Open, which switched its start from Monday to Sunday a year ago, and the French Open, which was the first tennis major to make the move when it added a 15th day in 2006.

The first round at Flushing Meadows will once again be spread over three days — Sunday, Monday, Tuesday — but otherwise, the USTA said, “No further adjustments to the singles main draw schedule after the first round are planned.” Under the old 14-day format, the tournament completed the opening round across three days until 2015, when it was cut back to two.

This move leaves Wimbledon as the last Grand Slam event that begins on a Monday and has action on just 14 days. As it is, the grass-court tournament only is that long because the All England Club added play on the middle Sunday in 2022; before that, with that traditionally an off day, there were only 13 days of play at the oldest of the tennis majors.

The U.S. Open’s switch gives it a chance to increase revenue via ticket sales, of course, and to get more exposure for the sport. The just-concluded Australian Open, for example, has set attendance records in both of its 15-day editions.

The USTA said its top event had “record-breaking attendance in 2024.”

By now, players are used to Sunday starts at Slams, but when the French Open started the 15-day trend, some — including Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova, who both played on that initial Sunday in 2006 — were vocal about not loving the switch.

“I asked if I could play later. The answer was, ‘You’re playing Sunday, fourth match,’” Sharapova said at the time.

“How did it make me feel? Well, it doesn’t make you feel great when you know that the French federation, all they’re thinking about is selling tickets, making money and about (French) players,” she said. “I mean, can’t be too happy about that.”