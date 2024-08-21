 Skip navigation
Jannik Sinner
Why wasn’t Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?
Kalen DeBoer
Alabama gave a big contract to its GM. Why college football teams are operating more like pros
Breanna Stewart
WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt1_240821.jpg
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
nbc_ffhh_rideordiepromo_240821.jpg
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity_newteams_240821.jpg
Get to know the Big Ten’s four new schools

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top-seeded Danielle Collins beaten in three sets at WTA 500 tournament in Mexico

  
Published August 21, 2024 01:12 PM
Danielle Collins

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; Danielle Collins (USA) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MONTERREY, Mexico — Top-seeded Danielle Collins is out of the WTA 500 event in Monterrey, beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 by Erika Andreeva in a match that finished about 1 a.m. at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.

Andreeva beat a top 20 player for the first time to advance to the quarterfinals of a top-level WTA tournament, also for the first time.

Earlier, sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan to reach the Round of 16.

The 19-year-old Czech player will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

Defending champion Donna Vekic withdrew from the Monterrey tournament after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris.