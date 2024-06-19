 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

  
Published June 19, 2024 11:19 AM
Victoria Azarenka

Mar 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Victoria Azarenka hits a forehand against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

BERLIN — Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Berlin tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Zeynep Sonmez.

Now ranked 19th, Azarenka broke her rival five times and managed to save five break points.

It was the first time that Azarenka played Sonmez, a 22-year-old from Turkey who produced her first career tour-level win against Arantxa Rus.

Azarenka, who is from Belarus, was a semifinalist in Berlin in 2021. The two-time Grand Slam champion has never won a title on grass.