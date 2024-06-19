Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

BERLIN — Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Berlin tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Zeynep Sonmez.

Now ranked 19th, Azarenka broke her rival five times and managed to save five break points.

It was the first time that Azarenka played Sonmez, a 22-year-old from Turkey who produced her first career tour-level win against Arantxa Rus.

Azarenka, who is from Belarus, was a semifinalist in Berlin in 2021. The two-time Grand Slam champion has never won a title on grass.