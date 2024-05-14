Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tiger Woods next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? He still has some concerns
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Video Analysis of Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Jimmie Johnson joins NBC Sports motorsports coverage for four races in 2024
NBC Sports
,
NBC Sports
,
Top Clips
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
Block: ‘If I’m having a good time, I’ll play well’
Game 4 vs. Mavs was ‘test of Thunder’s mettle’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tiger Woods next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? He still has some concerns
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Updated Odds and Video Analysis of Each Horse
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Jimmie Johnson joins NBC Sports motorsports coverage for four races in 2024
NBC Sports
,
NBC Sports
,
Top Clips
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
Block: ‘If I’m having a good time, I’ll play well’
Game 4 vs. Mavs was ‘test of Thunder’s mettle’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1
May 14, 2024 12:10 PM
Watch highlights from the first practice session for the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Close Ad