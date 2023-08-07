 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan
Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230807_1920x1080_2252994115581.jpg
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan
Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230807_1920x1080_2252994115581.jpg
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Association opening doors for Muslim women in golf

August 7, 2023 02:50 PM
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.