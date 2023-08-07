Skip navigation
Association opening doors for Muslim women in golf
August 7, 2023 02:50 PM
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.
