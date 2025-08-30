Skip navigation
Watch Now
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
August 30, 2025 04:59 PM
Watch the full 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint, part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, where Bear River held off Howard Wolowitz in the final furlong to win.
Latest Clips
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
08:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
