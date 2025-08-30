Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason

Top Clips

GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason

Top Clips

GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win

August 30, 2025 04:59 PM
Watch the full 2025 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint, part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, where Bear River held off Howard Wolowitz in the final furlong to win.

Latest Clips

GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_leenewhl_250830.jpg
08:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_fnia_barkleyreflections_250830.jpg
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
nbc_cyc_stage8hl_250830.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
vuelta_stage_8_finish.jpg
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Andy_Reid_interview.jpg
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton