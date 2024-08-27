 Skip navigation
Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_lsuvsusc_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-LSU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfspukagibbs_240827.jpg
Should Nacua concern fantasy managers?
nbc_roto_rfsdalvincook_240827.jpg
How would Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: CSU-UT, Akron-OSU Week 1

August 27, 2024 03:50 PM
Brad Thomas explains why he is backing Texas against Colorado State in Week 1 of the college football season, and Vaughn Dalzell believes Ohio State will get off to a quick start vs. Akron.