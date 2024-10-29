Bet it in a Minute: ORE-MICH, IND-MSU, Week 10

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
Golic: Bears’ Hail Mary defense was ‘ridiculous’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
Golic: Bears’ Hail Mary defense was ‘ridiculous’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: ORE-MICH, IND-MSU, Week 10
October 29, 2024 01:45 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down their bets for a trio of mid-afternoon games in College Football Week 10.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue