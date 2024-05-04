Betting the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Longshot bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence riderless bike.jpg
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcwol_alvarezgoal_240504.jpg
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
nbc_horse_kornackiderby_240504.jpg
Kentucky Derby ‘winning genes’ with Steve Kornacki
nbc_horse_thomasrhettintv_240504.jpg
Rhett: 150th Kentucky Derby is ‘a blast’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence riderless bike.jpg
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcwol_alvarezgoal_240504.jpg
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
nbc_horse_kornackiderby_240504.jpg
Kentucky Derby ‘winning genes’ with Steve Kornacki
nbc_horse_thomasrhettintv_240504.jpg
Rhett: 150th Kentucky Derby is ‘a blast’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Betting the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Longshot bets

May 4, 2024 01:48 PM
Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier discuss how to look for Kentucky Derby longshot bets and what they are eyeing in the 2024 "Run for the Roses."