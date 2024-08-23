 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Friday 5: Kyle Busch focuses forward in a challenging season
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona on USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity, Cup at Daytona International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cfbplayoff_240822.jpg
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_bmwrd1_240822.jpg
Bradley’s strong start at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_scottiexanderV2_240822.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong

Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy

August 23, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas look at the odds for the Big Ten champion and how Ohio State and Oregon have separated themselves from the pack.
nbc_bte_bigtenchamp_240822.jpg
4:00
Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy
nbc_bte_cfbplayoff_240822.jpg
5:59
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
nbc_bte_fsuvsgt_240822.jpg
3:21
Florida State could ‘run all over’ Georgia Tech
nbc_roto_bte_rushingleader_240821.jpg
3:43
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
nbc_roto_bte_passingleader_240821.jpg
5:23
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
nbc_roto_bte_receivingou_240821(1).jpg
4:38
Kupp’s season-long receiving over an enticing bet
nbc_bte_mvppicks_240820.jpg
5:15
Soft early schedule might help Stroud’s MVP case
nbc_bte_seahawksdef_240820.jpg
3:50
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
nbc_bte_steelers_240820.jpg
4:29
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a ‘huge problem’
nbc_bte_cfpdiscussion_240818.jpg
6:04
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
