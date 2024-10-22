Watch Now
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze why the stock is up on the Seahawks after their blowout victory of the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how to bet on Seattle for the remainder of the season.
Up Next
Allen, McCollum best long shot NBA 6MOY bets
Allen, McCollum best long shot NBA 6MOY bets
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss why the Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen and New Orleans Pelicans' C.J. McCollum are their favorite long shot bets for NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024-25.
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze why the stock is up on the Seahawks after their blowout victory of the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how to bet on Seattle for the remainder of the season.
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the betting market for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, including Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.
Look past ‘Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
Look past 'Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
Dinsick and Croucher look at the NBA MVP futures market, with the three "Tier 1" names leaving a bit to be desired.
Lions clearly NFC’s best team through Week 7?
Lions clearly NFC's best team through Week 7?
Dinsick says the Detroit Lions are clearly the best team in the NFC through Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season before he and Croucher examine Jared Goff's MVP outlook and some early Week 8 opening spreads.
Ride with Bengals, Texans in NFL Week 7
Ride with Bengals, Texans in NFL Week 7
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including taking the Bengals over the Browns and picking the Texans to win vs. the Packers.
SEA, ATL’s struggling defenses points to shootout
SEA, ATL's struggling defenses points to shootout
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Seattle Seahawks' and Atlanta Falcons' struggles on the defensive side of the ball and why that bodes well for Geno Smith and Drake London in this Week 7 matchup.
How Adams impacts bets for Jets-Steelers on SNF
How Adams impacts bets for Jets-Steelers on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the addition of WR Davante Adams will affect the Steelers-Jets matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
Georgia’s Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
Georgia's Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
Vaughn Dalzell looks at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and believes he has the talent to go over 264.5 passing yards against Texas.