Underwood's goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Kicker Noah Sur Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Lineman Trenton Henderson Welcomed to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Top Clips
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Kicker Noah Sur Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Lineman Trenton Henderson Welcomed to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Top Clips
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Underwood's goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
October 9, 2025 01:45 PM
Michigan's freshman phenom QB Bryce Underwood sits down with Nicole Auerbach to take stock of his start to life in Ann Arbor, his role models on and off the field and more.
Latest Clips
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
02:42
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles
12:54
Week 6 matchups favor Williams, Jacobs, White
11:40
‘Fire up’ Odunze, McMillan in Week 6 fantasy
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
03:41
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars
01:40
Expect Indiana’s magic to run out at Oregon
01:21
‘Wait and see’ with Higgins after Flacco’s arrival
01:14
Alabama can’t be trusted to cover vs. Missouri
02:51
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Colts
04:43
Jeanty ‘not a question mark’ in Week 6 fantasy
04:05
NFL Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Panthers
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Rams vs. Ravens
03:19
NFL Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue