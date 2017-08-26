Burroughs claims 74kg freestyle wrestling gold

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath win 2023 WSX British GP
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Meaning of Pebble Beach hosting U.S. Women’s Open
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 4 finish
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath win 2023 WSX British GP
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Meaning of Pebble Beach hosting U.S. Women’s Open
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 4 finish
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Burroughs claims 74kg freestyle wrestling gold
August 26, 2017 01:37 PM
Jordan Burroughs wins his fourth world championship title at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France.
Close Ad