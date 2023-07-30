 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
Cash explains how Emery approaches training
nbc_golf_lpga_evianrd4hl_230730.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
Cash explains how Emery approaches training
nbc_golf_lpga_evianrd4hl_230730.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cantor: 'Everything is on the line' for USWNT

July 30, 2023 11:21 AM
Andres Cantor previews the critical USWNT showdown against Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.