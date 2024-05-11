 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates rookie Paul Skenes hits triple digits routinely, strikes out 7 in big league debut vs. Cubs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang pull away as Nelly Korda drops 11 back at Founders Cup
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Rory McIlroy gets within one of leader Xander Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship

Top Clips

nbc_boxing_price_mccaskill_240511.jpg
Price dominates McCaskill in historic victory
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_moto_ganassiintv_240511.jpg
Ganassi: Momentum is real after Sonsio Grand Prix

Watch Now

Lundgaard recaps third-place effort in Sonsio GP

May 11, 2024 06:01 PM
Christian Lundgaard believes his team did "everything they could" to come away with a third-place finish in the Sonsio Grand Prix and cites he needed "a lot of luck" to score the win.