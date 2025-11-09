 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nebraska_minnesota_vb_251108__370060.jpg
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
nbc_pl_plupdate_251108.jpg
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewolhl_251108.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Harrington’s 5 field goals, Rodriguez’s takeaways lead No. 9 Texas Tech past No. 8 BYU 29-7
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
Omar Cooper Jr’s toe-tap TD keeps No. 2 Indiana’s undefeated season alive vs Penn State in 27-24 win
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at St. John
Labaron Philon scores 25 as No. 15 Alabama upends fifth-ranked St. John’s 103-96 at MSG

Top Clips

nebraska_minnesota_vb_251108__370060.jpg
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
nbc_pl_plupdate_251108.jpg
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewolhl_251108.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?

November 8, 2025 07:14 PM
Nicole Auerbach, Joshua Perry, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down Indiana’s dramatic win against Penn State, analyzing Fernando Mendoza’s performance and more.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_oregoniowa_251106.jpg
01:37
Expect Oregon vs. Iowa to be low-scoring affair
nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
02:12
Missouri a smart pick to cover at home vs. A&M
nbc_bte_byutexas_251106.jpg
01:47
Can Texas Tech cover 10-point spread against BYU?
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251105.jpg
11:21
Can Texas, FSU end season on winning streaks?
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251105.jpg
03:15
BYU vs. Texas Tech headlines Week 11
nbc_rtf_freezefired_251105.jpg
06:52
Freeze’s Auburn firing felt ‘inevitable’
nbc_rtf_cfpreax_251105.jpg
15:02
Analyzing the first CFP rankings of 2025
nbc_roto_lsuvsbama_251105.jpg
02:16
Take Bama over LSU, bet on Tigers WR Anderson
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
nbc_roto_bte_week11bestbets_251105.jpg
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
nbc_roto_bte_navynd_251105.jpg
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
MarylandFanFest.jpg
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
nbc_cfb_navyndrivalry_251105.jpg
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
nbc_pff_notredamevsnavy_251105.jpg
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
nbc_pff_cfpbracket_251105.jpg
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
nbc_pff_biletnikoffaward_251105.jpg
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
nbc_rtf_ugaamerican_251101.jpg
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
nbc_rtf_accnotredame_251101.jpg
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
nbc_cfb_uscvsnebraska_251101.jpg
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
nbc_rtf_miamiloss_251101.jpg
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251101.jpg
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
nbc_rtf_osusayin_251101.jpg
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?

Latest Clips

nebraska_minnesota_vb_251108__370060.jpg
06:31
HLs: No. 1 Nebraska VB sweeps No. 22 Minnesota
nbc_pl_plupdate_251108.jpg
09:10
PL Update: Sunderland snatch point against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewolhl_251108.jpg
10:36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_marescaintvanddesk_251108.jpg
03:00
Maresca praises Fernandez’s development at Chelsea
nbc_pl_gustojoaopedro_251108.jpg
01:40
Gusto, Pedro talk Chelsea’s resilience v. Wolves
nbc_rugby_fravrsahl_251108.jpg
15:50
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 32, FRA 17
nbc_pl_postgamewolche_251108.jpg
02:31
Chelsea soar to second place after rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251108.jpg
01:27
Garnacho finds Neto for Chelsea’s third v. Wolves
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251108.jpg
01:17
Estevao picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s second
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251108.jpg
01:43
Gusto’s first Chelsea goal gives Blues 1-0 lead
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_sunars_251108.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_sunarspostgame_251108.jpg
01:51
Arsenal unable to dim the Stadium of Light in draw
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251108.jpg
01:27
Brobbey nets Sunderland’s 94th-minute equalizer
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251108.jpg
01:57
Trossard drills Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251108.jpg
01:07
Saka smashes Arsenal level with Sunderland
nbc_rugby_scovnz_251107.jpg
15:19
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 25, SCO 17
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251108.jpg
01:31
Ballard rockets Sunderland in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_whubur_251108.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_eveful_251108.jpg
07:53
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251108.jpg
01:57
Everton ‘didn’t take their foot off the gas’
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251108.jpg
01:48
Cullen gives Burnley late hope against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal3_251108.jpg
01:23
Walker-Peters taps in West Ham’s third v. Burnley
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_251108.jpg
01:10
Keane doubles Everton’s lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251108.jpg
01:26
Soucek stuns Burnley to give West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evegoalone_251108__003654.jpg
01:48
Gueye blasts Everton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251108.jpg
01:29
Wilson’s header brings West Ham level with Burnley