MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Tarik Skubal’s 14 strikeouts propel Tigers past Guardians in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Lucas Giolito doesn’t appear to have structural damage in elbow but unlikely to pitch in postseason
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
Ron Washington reportedly won’t return as Angels manager after two seasons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_pff_nebufpreview_250930.jpg
Player spotlight for Bills v. Patriots matchup
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Key players for Ohio State v. Minnesota matchup

September 30, 2025 04:46 PM
Pro Football Focus previews a Big Ten matchup between Ohio State and Minnesota, highlighting key players to watch.

nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
Illinois_USC_raw.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
MPXOSUWASH.jpg
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
nbc_cfb_penn_comp_250927.jpg
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_comp_250927.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
OregonVsPSUMPX_copy.jpg
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
nbc_cfb_dan_lanning_intv_250927.jpg
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
oregonintthumbnail.jpg
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td2_250927.jpg
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td_1_250927.jpg
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
nbc_cfb_penn_ot_td3_250927.jpg
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250927.jpg
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
nbc_rtf_gamerecap4_250927.jpg
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
nbc_cfb_penn_td_2_250927.jpg
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
nbc_rtf_gamerecap3_250927.jpg
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5
nbc_rtf_gamerecap2_250927.jpg
03:08
UVA upsets FSU, Illinois outlasts USC
nbc_cfb_penn_td1_250927.jpg
55
Allar finds Ross for 35-yard touchdown vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_gamerecap1_250927.jpg
06:17
How hot is Pittman’s seat after ND blowout?
nbc_cfb_org_td2_250927.jpg
01:31
Davison finds end zone to extend Oregon’s lead
nbc_cfb_org_td1_250927.jpg
56
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
nbc_cfb_org_fumble_250927.jpg
01:20
Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned
nbc_cfb_org_qb_4th_stop_250927.jpg
31
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
nbc_cfb_penn_org_mobamba_250927v2.jpg
01:26
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
JamesFranklinEntranceMPOX.jpg
01:50
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_250927.jpg
06:48
Highlights: Mendoza throws two TDs vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_iowaindiana_250927.jpg
09:17
Highlights: Indiana earns gritty win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_mendozainterview_250927.jpg
01:39
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_cignettiint_250927.jpg
52
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
nbc_Cfb_indtd2_250927.jpg
01:34
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead
nbc_cfb_mendozaint_250927.jpg
01:06
Mendoza throws costly interception to Lutmer

nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
05:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_pff_nebufpreview_250930.jpg
01:47
Player spotlight for Bills v. Patriots matchup
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_upperechelonce_250930.jpg
16:34
Nacua, Robinson have entered ‘the upper echelonce’
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
10:37
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
zac_taylor.jpg
12:00
Bengals’ struggles sans Burrow exposing coaching
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_roto_bonix_250930.jpg
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_roto_buckyirving_250930.jpg
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250930.jpg
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiremnfrecap_250930.jpg
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
nbc_pl_genxgnewars_250930.jpg
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs1_250930.jpg
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs2_250930.jpg
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
nbc_pl_genxg_cpliv_250930.jpg
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxgsunderland_250930.jpg
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
nbc_pl_plrawarsenal_250930.jpg
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs2_250930.jpg
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_250930.jpg
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs1_250930.jpg
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
nbc_pl_netbusterep6_250930.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_250930.jpg
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game