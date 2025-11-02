 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Tyler Reddick says 5-month-old son’s prognosis ‘looks promising’ after recent surgery
42nd Breeders' Cup
Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic
NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida
No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes ‘Cocktail Party’ with a 24-20 victory against Florida

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_playoffrankings_251101.jpg
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
nbc_horse_fmturf_251101.jpg
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
nbc_cfb_nebraskasecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Tyler Reddick says 5-month-old son’s prognosis ‘looks promising’ after recent surgery
42nd Breeders' Cup
Forever Young beats defending champion Sierra Leone to win $7M Breeders’ Cup Classic
NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida
No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes ‘Cocktail Party’ with a 24-20 victory against Florida

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_playoffrankings_251101.jpg
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
nbc_horse_fmturf_251101.jpg
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
nbc_cfb_nebraskasecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down

November 1, 2025 09:49 PM
Nebraska steps up in the trenches, stopping USC on fourth down to get the ball back in a crucial Big Ten clash.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_playoffrankings_251101.jpg
02:52
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_nebraskasecondtouchdown_251101.jpg
01:06
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
51
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_251101.jpg
03:07
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_pgbeilemaintv_251101.jpg
56
Bielema: ILL showed ‘competitive spirit’ vs. RU
nbc_cfb_illinoisrutgershl_251101.jpg
09:12
Highlights: Altmyer leads Illinois past Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd5_251101.jpg
42
Altmyer slings fourth TD pass to Dixon
nbc_cfb_uofitd4_251101.jpg
37
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
02:58
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
01:13
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd2_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer scores TD on crafty trick play vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_rutgersint_251101.jpg
26
Rutgers’ Gnago intercepts Altmyer’s tipped pass
nbc_cfb_uofitd1_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer rolls out and finds Feagin for touchdown
nbc_cfb_nwryanfieldrebuild_251030.jpg
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
nbc_bte_ndbc_251030.jpg
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
nbc_bte_miamismu_251030.jpg
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
nbc_bte_vanderbilttexas_251030.jpg
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251029.jpg
07:27
Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU
nbc_rtf_uscneb_251029.jpg
05:17
USC, Nebraska have opportunity to reset narratives
nbc_rtf_oktenn_251029.jpg
03:22
Oklahoma-Tennessee feels like an elimination game
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251029.jpg
03:05
Will chaos rule Week 10 before first CFP ranking?
nbc_rtf_heismanrank_251029.jpg
06:02
Simpson, Mendoza lead Auerbach’s Heisman rankings
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251029.jpg
03:28
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
nbc_rtf_lanefuture_251029.jpg
02:11
Perry predicts Kiffin will run it back with Rebels
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
12:07
Why it felt like Kelly didn’t push LSU ‘forward’
nbc_rtf_dabofuture_251029.jpg
04:03
How Swinney could send ‘shockwaves’ to carousel
nbc_bte_week10_251029.jpg
02:22
CFB Week 10 best bets: UMD WR Farooq, UM total
nbc_bte_oklahomaten_251029.jpg
02:22
Tennessee could have a ‘big night’ vs. Oklahoma
nbc_bte_pennstateohiostate_251029.jpg
01:55
Dalzell can’t back Penn State vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_georgiaflorida_251029.jpg
02:10
Don’t sleep on Florida’s Lagway vs. Georgia

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_fmturf_251101.jpg
02:21
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_horse_dirtmile_251101.jpg
03:53
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish
nbc_horse_breederscupmile_251101.jpg
03:47
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
nbc_pl_update_251101.jpg
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
nbc_horse_longinestrophypres_251101.jpg
02:26
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
nbc_horse_longlines_252201.jpg
03:50
Forever Young hangs on for BC Classic win
nbc_horse_yahagiintv_251101.jpg
01:55
Yahagi talks about Forever Young’s Classic win
nbc_rugby_irevnz_251101.jpg
11:49
Autumn Nations Series Highlights: NZL 26, IRE 13
nbc_pl_livavl_251101.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
nbc_horse_kornackifour_251101.jpg
01:16
Sierra Leone fighting against history in Classic
nbc_horse_turf_251101.jpg
02:45
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
nbc_horse_distaff_251101.jpg
02:58
Scylla routs the field in Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_horse_kornackithree_251101.jpg
02:13
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
nbc_horse_sprint_251101.jpg
01:30
Bentornato pulls away to win Breeders’ Cup Sprint
nbc_horse_kornackitwo_251101.jpg
02:13
2025 Breeders’ Cup Sprint’s David vs. Goliath
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_horse_turfsprint_251101.jpg
01:12
Shisospicy speeds to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint win
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_251101.jpg
01:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
nbc_horse_fillymaresprint_251101.jpg
01:35
Splendora dominates the BC Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_kornacihit_251101.jpg
04:22
Ortiz’s Breeders’ Cup success with Kornacki
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
01:51
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_fulvwolextendedhighlights_251101.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Wolves Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_burarsv2_251101.jpg
08:36
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_leedsbrighton_251101.jpg
10:02
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leeds Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cpvbrehl_251101.jpg
09:35
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brentford MWK 10