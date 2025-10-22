 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Bears at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
PGA Tour cancels The Sentry in 2026 after Kapalua previously ruled out as host
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Texas A&M
No. 3 Texas A&M relying on unsung heroes in undefeated season with game vs. No. 20 LSU on tap

Top Clips

nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Bears at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
PGA Tour cancels The Sentry in 2026 after Kapalua previously ruled out as host
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
Texas A&M
No. 3 Texas A&M relying on unsung heroes in undefeated season with game vs. No. 20 LSU on tap

Top Clips

nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?

October 22, 2025 11:45 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry unpack Florida firing Billy Napier after three seasons in Gainesville, particularly the fashion in which the head coach was fired after a win.

nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251022.jpg
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_texamlsu_251022.jpg
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
nbc_rtf_byuiowastate_251022.jpg
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
FreezeImagineThat.jpg
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
nbc_rtf_mizzouvandy_251022.jpg
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
nbc_rtf_ndusc_251022.jpg
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
nbc_rtf_hcopenings_251022.jpg
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
nbc_roto_bte_week9bestbets_251022.jpg
02:17
College football Week 9 best bets: Cuse QB Collins
nbc_pff_michiganvmich_251021.jpg
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_251018.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Iowa hands PSU fourth straight loss
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
nbc_rtf_minntexam_251018.jpg
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
nbc_rtf_ugaazstate_251018.jpg
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
nbc_rtf_louisvillevandy_251018.jpg
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_usctrickplayfumble_251018.jpg
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
nbc_cfb_ndkickoffreturn_251018.jpg
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
nbc_cfb_uscthirdtouchdown_251018.jpg
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
nbc_cfb_penniowa_wetjentd_251018.jpg
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
nbc_cfb_notredamethirdtd_251018.jpg
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowskitd_251018.jpg
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd2_251018.jpg
40
Allen rumbles to second TD vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_halftimereport_v2_251018.jpg
02:55
College football midterm award winners
psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?

nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_ffhh_blinddates_251022.jpg
06:33
Addison, Smith among quiet fantasy WR1 options
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251022.jpg
04:58
Hockenson a solid TE play despite QB questions
brad_mpx.jpg
06:20
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251022.jpg
09:11
‘Not a lot of upside’ for Shakir vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_251022.jpg
09:30
Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock drops, Vidal rising
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliams_251022.jpg
05:47
Williams will rebound with ‘rolling’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_playernewsjets_251022.jpg
07:14
Fields got ‘thrown under the bus’ by Johnson
nbc_nba_picksix_251022.jpg
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
nbc_nba_anticipated_251022.jpg
09:57
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
nbc_nba_stockspart1_251022.jpg
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
nbc_nba_stockspart2_251022.jpg
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
nbc_fnia_week7highs_251022.jpg
08:47
Chiefs becoming Super Bowl caliber team again
nbc_fnia_week7lows_251022.jpg
10:46
NFL Week 7 lows: Giants, Jets, Dolphins
nbc_fnia_rdofg_251022.jpg
09:49
Real deal or fool’s gold: Flacco, Eagles offense
nbc_fnia_aroundtheleague_251022.jpg
11:29
Gibbs has been ‘a different kind of guy’ for Lions
nbc_fnia_snfprev_251022.jpg
05:56
PIT vs. GB ‘not just another game’ for QB Rodgers
nbc_bte_tenind_251022.jpg
01:49
Take Colts and ‘historic offense’ over Titans
nbc_bte_sasdal_251022.jpg
02:19
Lean on Mavericks to take down Wembanyama’s Spurs
nbc_bte_clenyk_251022.jpg
02:05
CLE, NYK plagued by injuries ahead of matchup
nbc_bte_clene_251022.jpg
01:57
Croucher: Patriots QB Maye is “elite already”
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_251022.jpg
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
nbc_dps_nbatalk_251022.jpg
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
hashimotoswapper.jpg
08:51
Hashimoto makes history with all-around gold
oly_gamia_worlds_boheng_251022.jpg
08:26
Boheng swipes silver at world championships
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
09:40
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251022.jpg
09:26
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8