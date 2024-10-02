 Skip navigation
hubbardsplits.png
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 5: Nico Collins WR1 overall
Kaleb Johnson
Overlooked by No. 3 Ohio State, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson packs some extra motivation for his trip home
Carlos Alcaraz
Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open and make it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

Top Clips

rachaadwhite.jpg
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowaosupreview_241002.jpg
Ohio State getting a ‘real test’ vs. Iowa
miller_moss.jpg
USC has been ‘most impressive’ new team in Big Ten

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iowa faces tall task to avoid Ohio State blowout

October 2, 2024 10:10 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry see a very narrow road to victory for Iowa when they take on 19.5-point favorite Ohio State in Columbus.