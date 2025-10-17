 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Saints at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Saints at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Notre Dame makes statement vs. St. Lawrence

October 16, 2025 10:05 PM
Goals were pouring in for the Fighting Irish after falling to a 2-0 deficit early as Notre Dame takes down St. Lawrence 8-2 in the first game of the season on home ice.

Latest Clips

Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
02:07
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsdet_251016.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_jjmcarthywentzv2_251016.jpg
01:26
Does Wentz have edge over McCarthy for MIN QB job?
clarknewthumb.jpg
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_rtf_franklinnews_251016.jpg
13:36
Where Penn State ranks among CFB coaching openings
nbc_dls_kurkjian_251016.jpg
06:29
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
nbc_dls_smetanaintr_251016.jpg
05:42
Breaking down Kansas-Texas Tech ‘tortilla gate’
nbc_rtf_psucandidates_251016.jpg
11:36
Cignetti, Rhule lead Penn State HC candidates
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Notre Dame vs. USC has big playoff implications
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlovelist_251016.jpg
12:32
Adams set for ‘massive target share’ in London
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251016.jpg
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers