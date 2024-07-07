Watch Now
Gravel roads make for a tough Stage 9
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 9 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders faced difficult conditions on gravel roads and Anthony Turgis used a well-timed sprint to earn the victory.
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others died in a three-car crash in Maryland on Saturday. Mike Florio discusses the report from the Maryland State Police and the details of the crash.
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss whether the San Francisco 49ers can meet expectations as outright favorites in the NFC.
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
Mike Florio opens the PFT PM mailbag to talk about the Cowboys' handling of young stars, the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the future of the Dolphins' QB position and more.
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Mike Florio discusses why more media companies and journalists should've been paying attention to the NFL's Sunday Ticket trial and explains why the verdict is so significant.
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Mike Florio provides three reasons for why NFL rookies could holdout at training camp, including cash flow of a signing bonus, if actions lead a team to void guarantees and the offset language of a contract.
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
Mike Florio takes a look at some big names who may hold out for more money this offseason and explains why players considering a "hold in" should just hold out.
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
In the latest episode of Galaxy Brains, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the top revenge games of 2024, including Arthur Smith vs. Falcons and Gabe Davis vs. Bills.
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter are joined by Adam Grosbard to discuss the potential fantasy production from Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense.
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the state of the Seattle Seahawks offense, and how new coaching changes can benefit the receiving room, as well as fantasy managers looking to buy in.