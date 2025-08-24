 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Ryan Blaney accomplishes feat in NASCAR Cup win at Daytona not seen in years
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Out of bounds on East Lake’s toughest hole, Scottie Scheffler saves incredible bogey
Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2

August 24, 2025 02:24 PM
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde react to Stage 2 of Vuelta a España, breaking down Jonas Vingegaard's performance and more.

Related Videos

nbc_btp_stage20_seg2_250726.jpg
04:23
Stage 20 continues ‘hellacious’ Tour de France
nbc_btp_stage20_seg3_250726.jpg
09:59
Tour de France, Stage 21 shows no mercy to riders
nbc_btp_stage19_seg3v2_250725.jpg
04:10
Hard to pick who will win unpredictable Stage 20
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2crash_250824.jpg
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250824.jpg
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
sarr_finish_copy.jpg
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250824.jpg
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_pickfordnewstadium_250824.jpg
02:27
Pickford tours Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_garysegment_250824.jpg
05:42
Neville: Spurs ‘ran all over’ Manchester City
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona