Dakar Rally Stage 1 roundup: Brabec, Sainz win

Relive Stage 1 of the 2023 Dakar Rally, where reigning bikes champion Sam Sunderland crashed out of the race, which opened the door for U.S. rider Ricky Brabec. Carlos Sainz picked up his 42nd career special as well ahead of Sebastien Loeb in the car class despite an early puncture.